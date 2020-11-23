HUNTINGTON — The pandemic has negatively impacted health and wellness interventions like harm reduction, but it hasn’t stopped Cabell County officials.
Huntington’s Quick Response Team partnered up with the Cabell Count Emergency Medical Services, First Steps, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Marshall Health, Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care and the local faith community to have a health and wellness outreach event Saturday afternoon at Transformation Community Church on Madison Avenue in Huntington.
HIV testing, naloxone training and flu shots were provided at no cost.
The primary focuses were those experiencing homelessness and those with substance use disorder, but all were welcome.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is working overtime to test and contact trace for COVID-19, but is still offering harm reduction and other health services at the health department.
Kathleen Napier, director of nursing at the health department, told the Board of Health Wednesday evening the harm reduction program was still getting more than 10 new clients a month on average.