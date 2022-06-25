HUNTINGTON — Following the Supreme Court announcement Friday overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, community members across the region organized protests and marches to show their disapproval.
Groups gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington on Saturday, marching and chanting about bodily autonomy and choice to protest the Supreme Court’s decision.
Mikayla Bolden, 17, organized one of Saturday’s protests in Huntington and said she hoped local legislators and representatives pay attention to the events and hear that community members are upset and support access to safe abortions.
“I want them to hear the hurt in our voice,” she said. “I want them to hear the stories from those who have had to have an abortion to save not only their lives but their children’s lives.”
Bolden said the protest was peaceful and the group did not want to cause trouble, but they wanted to be heard.
“We are just simply here to get our message out there — that abortion is health care, and that it is a human right.”
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic announced Friday it would no longer offer abortion services after the Supreme Court’s decision, but it remains open for other services.
The clinic in Charleston was among clinics in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Kentucky that stopped performing abortions as of Friday.
A West Virginia law from 1882 criminalizes abortion as a federal crime for the recipient and provider of the service. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it is unclear how the law will be enforced.
Gov. Jim Justice released a statement Friday stating he would call a special session if clarification of the current law is needed.
Lanae Watland, a participant at Saturday’s protest, said she was marching in protests because she believes access to abortion is a right to health care, to one’s own body and to privacy.
Watland said she hopes the protests grow throughout the state, and support is needed so representatives will listen and see that people will keep fighting for access to abortion.
“We need them to come out in larger groups than even this,” she said. “We need older people, younger people, everybody. And then from that, legislators should see that we’re not here to get messed with.”
Anthony Binkley attended one of Saturday’s protests, saying he believed the decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was made by politicians and not the people.
Binkley said he hopes representatives see the number of people protesting and voicing their disagreement with the Supreme Court’s decision.
“It’s not a political issue if someone should be taken care of when medical needs need to be met. That’s a human right,” he said.
Saturday’s protests were among many taking place throughout the state after Friday’s decision, including a Women’s Rights March scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.