HUNTINGTON — The local community has mourned the loss of a hard-working individual who literally helped build Huntington into what it is today.
On June 22, 2021, Jerry Lee Denning Sr. died at the age of 82. A contractor who primarily worked within the Tri-State area, Denning was said to have taken immense pride, precision and care in his work, and helped create countless structures and buildings within Huntington and abroad.
Until his retirement in 2004, Denning owned Jerry L Denning Inc., and maintained and managed roughly 40 employees. Alongside them and several sub-contractors, Denning helped fulfill a truly massive list of projects.
Some of Denning’s projects include the Ritter Park Amphitheater, Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Apostolic Church of God Guyandotte, New Hope Baptist Church, Cox Landing Elementary School, Cove Gap Elementary School and much more. Amongst his portfolio included restaurants, medical practices, houses and apartments, schools, churches and various businesses.
He even helped create Henson & Kitchen Funeral Home, in which his funeral services were performed. Even after his retirement, Denning remained active, drawing up plans for individual projects of friends and helping to construct them.
“He always kept himself moving,” said Ronnie Denning, one of Jerry Sr.’s sons. “He’d always do these projects, and I’d say to him, ‘Dad, why don’t you just sit around the house and relax for a bit?’”
Ronnie, alongside his brother Jerry Denning Jr., have followed in their father’s footsteps, and now co-own Pro 1 Construction. Ronnie described his father as being extremely dedicated to his work, and went so far as to ensure precision in every decision made, to degrees of as close as 1/16th of an inch.
This belief was shared by his coworkers and contemporaries. Dave Scites, a sub-contractor that performed electrical and wiring work on several of Denning’s projects, described Dennings as being a tough, competent contractor who instilled his values in all of his employees.
“He wanted things done his way, which was the right way,” said Scites. “If he did it, you could confidently say it was done right. You never had to worry about anything, he just did it right. Most general contractors are all about the money, but to Jerry Denning, his reputation mattered a lot to him.”
His efforts are remembered by many of those who helped with his skill. One such person is Dr. Jane Kurucz, who contracted Denning to plan the office building for her private practice.
“Jerry had a really good reputation in the Huntington area,” said Kurucz. “He was always very creative, we didn’t even have to go to an architect. I just told him, ‘Jerry, this is what I want to do,’ and he went through with it. He was just a pleasure to work with.”
Outside of his career, Denning was described by his loved ones as being a provider and a true family man, with a focus on making sure all of his children were cared for.
“He was a very stern businessman,” said Marlena Denning, Jerry’s daughter-in-law. “I think that’s how a lot of people in the community saw him. His drive for work is what kept him going. It was a true privilege of mine to be able to know him and take care of him.”