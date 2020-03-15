HUNTINGTON — After West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of all public schools until at least March 27 amid coronavirus threats, school districts as well as community members across the region began scrambling to provide meals to students who rely on school breakfast and lunch each day.
The West Virginia Department of Education is working in collaboration with the federal government and individual counties to ensure students continue to receive those meals, according to a news release.
“The health and safety of our children is our foremost concern,” State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch said in the release. “We will work closely with our community partners, including the West Virginia National Guard, state agencies, organizations, school employees and families to meet the needs of our students, whether it be food distribution or other important supports.”
Beginning Monday, March 16, Cabell County Schools will begin a “grab-and-go” student meal system, establishing designated sites across the district where any child under 18 can pick up a daily lunch and packaged breakfast for the next day.
The sites will operate five days a week, and function similarly to a drive-through restaurant as parents or guardians will not need to exit the vehicle in order to pick up their meals.
On average, Cabell County serves about 9,000 breakfasts and 10,000 lunches to students each day across the district, but officials said they will assess the demand and make changes as needed.
A list of more than 30 pickup sites and times can be found online at www.cabellschools.com under the “Latest News” tab.
Kentucky and Ohio districts have established similar feeding programs, and local organizations are doing their part to ensure kids are well-fed during their time away from school.
Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream at The Market in downtown Huntington announced on Facebook on Friday afternoon that the business would work to provide free bagged lunches for students through a pickup method at the store.
Although Austin’s still plans to take part in the effort, management said Saturday in an updated post that Cabell County’s addition of the grab-and-go sites was a “game-changer.”
The Adriaunna Paige Foundation in Huntington is also conducting a feeding site at 540 31st St. where breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon, provided by local businesses and people in the community.
Although Cabell County Schools will provide meals during the week, they are seeking assistance in weekend backpack programs, which provide food for students over the weekend. Organizations interested in helping can contact Keith Thomas in the Student Support Office at rthomas@k12.wv.us.