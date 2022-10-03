Brothers Ben, 12, left, and Grady Harrah, 10, of Mooresville, N.C., paint pumpkins together as the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia conducts the Walk to End Epilepsy on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Epilepsy warrior Gracie Napier speaks to a crowd of people gathered at Ritter Park as the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia conducts the Walk to End Epilepsy on Sunday in Huntington. The walk raises awareness and helps raise funding for medical research.
Brothers Ben, 12, left, and Grady Harrah, 10, of Mooresville, N.C., paint pumpkins together as the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia conducts the Walk to End Epilepsy on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Epilepsy warrior Gracie Napier speaks to a crowd of people gathered at Ritter Park as the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia conducts the Walk to End Epilepsy on Sunday in Huntington. The walk raises awareness and helps raise funding for medical research.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.