The Huntington High School drumline leads the members of the Huntington High School football team down the main hallway as they leave to compete in the state championship game on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Huntington.
The Huntington High School cheerleaders celebrate as they send off the members of the Huntington High School football team to compete in the state championship game on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Students line the main hallway as members of the Huntington High School football team prepare to depart for Wheeling, W.Va. to compete against Parkersburg South in the state championship game on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School students, staff and community members wished the school’s football team good luck Friday, as they sent the team off to compete in this year’s state championship.
Huntington High Principal Joedy Cunningham said it was great to see so many people show support for the team as it prepares to play against the Parkersburg South Patriots in the Class AAA state high school football championship at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“High school is of course about learning and getting kids prepared for the next step of their adult life, but it’s also about culture and the extra things of school,” he said. “And part of the extra things is sports — from a girls’ volleyball game to a Friday night football game — that’s what kids comes to school for, in addition to (learning) and it makes them part of the community, and our community is strong and very supportive.”
After leaving their school, the team visited Huntington Middle and Huntington East Middle to see students who will likely feed into Huntington High in the coming years. The team also visited the Cabell County Career Technology Center to see high school students who missed the chance to wish the team luck at Huntington High.
Cunningham said it is great for the players to be cheered on by their peers, and he expects a nice crowd from the area to go to the game in Wheeling.
Huntington High has a pep bus leaving early Saturday morning for those who either do not have their own transportation or want to enjoy the trip with a group.
Huntington also went to the championship game in 2013 and 2021, but both times fell short to the Martinsburg High School Bulldogs. This year, Cunningham said the game against the Patriots will be different.
“This is Huntington High’s second time in two years, third time all together, that they’ve made it to the championship game,” he said. “But this year is going to be different than the last two because they’re going to be bringing home the championship this time.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
