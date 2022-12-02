The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School students, staff and community members wished the school’s football team good luck Friday, as they sent the team off to compete in this year’s state championship.

Huntington High Principal Joedy Cunningham said it was great to see so many people show support for the team as it prepares to play against the Parkersburg South Patriots in the Class AAA state high school football championship at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

