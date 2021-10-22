HUNTINGTON — Thursday’s community yoga event in Huntington was about more than poses and breathing.
Brown Dog Yoga partnered with Jessica Kern Huff to celebrate eight years of their yoga and fundraising event, All Aboard the Yoga Motive.
The hour-long yoga session took place on the patio at the shops at Heritage Station. People of all ages and fitness levels were welcome to attend the session, which was led by instructors from Brown Dog Yoga. Food by South Side Sliders and Taps at Heritage was also available for participants.
Brown Dog Yoga, which offers yoga and fitness classes each week at locations in Huntington and Barboursville, hosts the Yoga Motive event each year as a way to celebrate the city and provide a way to support local health and wellness programs.
Proceeds from Thursday’s event will benefit Kern’s Kloset, one of Huff’s projects whose mission is to meet the needs of people requiring assistance via clothing, workplace preparedness, service, educational instruction, wellness initiatives and scholarship.
