WURTLAND, Ky. — The manufacturer of economical, sustainable and fire-resistant doors and cabinetry will invest $45.5 million and create 55 new jobs by opening a plant in Greenup County, according to the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Omnis Building Technologies plans to build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at the Wurtland Riverport, according to the release.
The jobs pay an average hourly rate of $33, according to the release.
“We are working to create economic opportunities and quality jobs in every region of the state, and this investment by OBT Ashland in Greenup County helps move us toward that goal,” Beshear said in a prepared release.
“I am thrilled the company’s leaders see the great advantages of locating in this community, and I look forward to OBT’s growth in Northeast Kentucky for years to come,” Beshear said.
The doors and cabinets are available wholesale and will be used primarily inside the company’s own energy-efficient homes, which are made with panels called Composite Insulated Building Units, according to the release.
The doors and cabinets are to be produced at a facility in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Major factors in choosing the site include the ability to serve a substantial portion of the U.S. population and the existing infrastructure such as direct river and rail access, according to Jonathan Hodson, OBT president.
“We are excited to expand our presence in Appalachia and to bring family-sustaining jobs to Kentucky by manufacturing revolutionary products to assist in solving the nation’s housing crisis,” Hodson said. “Our collaboration with successful local businesses like Wright Concrete is ensuring our (mission) will be achieved.”
“We look forward to working with Jonathan and the OBT team to provide superior products and services to Kentucky and throughout the rest of the country,” said Shannon Wright, president and chief executive officer of Wrightway Building Services.
“We are happy to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to Greenup County,” said Judge Executive Bobby Carpenter.
Tim Gibbs, president and chief executive officer of the Ashland Alliance, said the project highlights the region’s skilled workforce. The Ashland Alliance is the chamber of commerce group representing Boyd and Greenup counties.
“The world is finding talent and opportunity in our community and people,” Gibbs said.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday announced preliminary approval of a 15-year incentive agreement with the company. The proposal includes up to $2.1 million in tax incentives based on the company’s $45.5 million and annual targets, according to the release.
By meeting the targets, the company can be eligible to keep part of the new tax revenue it generates, according to the release.