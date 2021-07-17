PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — From bull riding to calf roping, the rodeo at the Lawrence County Fair had it all.
Diamond J Ranch Rodeo brought its show to the grandstand Friday, much to the delight of the crowd, which watched as people competed in the various events.
People who missed Friday’s events have one more chance to attend the fair in 2021, as Saturday, July 17, is the last day for this year’s Lawrence County Fair. In addition to the carnival and music, there will be a powerwheel derby, lawnmower derby and demolition derby to round out the week’s activities.
Admission is $10, which includes the rides and admission to grandstand events. Admission for seniors above 65 years old is $5. Parking is $5 per car.
More information can be found online at www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.