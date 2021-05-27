HUNTINGTON — An Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint has been filed in federal court against Cabell Huntington Hospital for terminating some retirees’ supplemental Medicare health care benefits.
The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) is a federal law that sets minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry to provide protection for individuals in these plans.
The complaint was filed Tuesday at the Huntington Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by Beckley attorney Sam Petsonk and Charleston attorneys Bren Pomponio and Laura Davidson with Mountain State Justice Inc. on behalf of Martha Blenko, Laura Mullarky and others.
It says Cabell Huntington Hospital repeatedly represented to the plaintiffs that they could retire as non-union employees beginning at age 62 and retain their health insurance if they had attained 17 years of credited service.
“Cabell further informed the plaintiffs Cabell would provide comparable health insurance to the non-union retirees until they became Medicare-eligible, and that Cabell would then provide a comparable, cost-free Medicare supplement throughout the rest of those retirees’ lives,” the complaint states.
It also said the hospital was misleading to the plaintiffs regarding their retiree welfare benefits and inducing them to retire based on misrepresentations about their likely receipt of future benefits under the operative welfare benefit plan.
It added that the hospital also failed to timely provide plaintiffs with a copy of the summary plan description when it adopted a new retiree welfare benefits plan in 2019. It said the hospital continued misrepresenting that the retiree welfare benefits would remain the same as they had been under the prior plan in place from 1955 to 2019.
“We are seeking class-action status in this case on behalf of the roughly 180 individuals who are receiving retirement health care benefits, or a Medicare supplement, under Cabell Huntington’s retirement plan,” Petsonk said Wednesday.
The action does not involve St. Mary’s Medical Center, Petsonk added.
“We have been advised that a lawsuit has been filed by the retirees against the hospital. Consistent with our practice, we will not be making any comment pending litigation,” said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for Mountain Health Network, in an email Wednesday.
The complaint comes after some retirees received a letter stating their supplemental Medicare insurance benefit would be terminated at the end of March.
The letter, dated Jan. 28, 2021, states in part, “Cabell Huntington Hospital will no longer offer a Medicare supplement plan to non-bargaining retirees.”
The letter also included notification that early retirees would have to start paying premiums for bridge coverage until they become eligible for Medicare. Bridge coverage is for those taking early retirement at age 62 until they become eligible for Medicare.
However, the complaint says the hospital never told the retirees that it reserved the right to terminate retiree welfare benefits.
“Cabell’s action takes away precious benefits to people who have planned their retirement income on the knowledge that we would not have medical health premiums to pay,” Blenko said Wednesday. “The group of retirees includes many elderly, 80-plus years old, with severe medical problems. We don’t deserve to have our benefits pulled out from underneath us at such a medically vulnerable time in our lives.
“We want the plans and benefits we worked for and were promised. The retirees proudly and loyally gave their service to Cabell Huntington Hospital because of these benefits. We were told during the hiring process, in numerous employee meetings and again at retirement that we would receive these benefits for life. The change of the lifetime health benefits policy should not include those currently retired.”
The complaint asks the court for a preliminary injunction to prevent the curtailment or termination of retiree welfare benefits, as well as to restore lifetime benefits for the retirees or require the hospital to pay a surcharge for the present value of the benefits they terminated.