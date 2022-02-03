HUNTINGTON — A winter storm the National Weather Service was describing as “complex” spurred cancellations starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend, along with Friday morning delays amid the threat of ice accumulation.
Parts of the Tri-State remained in the direct path of the 2,000-mile-long storm front, which stretched from Texas to Maine, and most of the area remained under some type of winter weather advisory.
Ohio was among states expected to see the highest totals of power outages blamed on icy or downed power lines, but the path of the storm stretched further from the central U.S. into the South and Northeast on Thursday.
An ice storm warning was in effect Thursday for parts of southeast Ohio and northeast Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service. Areas along West Virginia’s border with the two states could see freezing rain and ice accumulation.
According to the City of Huntington, Appalachian Power began moving more than 300 storm restoration workers into West Virginia on Thursday to be in place in areas where damaging ice could occur.
About 40 workers arrived Wednesday night in Wheeling, West Virginia, with another 300 traveling Thursday to Charleston and Huntington ahead of the weather.
“If the storm brings significant outages, another team of workers from Virginia will be packed and prepared to join the restoration effort,” the city wrote in an update.
Heavy snow was also predicted, with parts of Ohio expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east, with 12 to 18 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state through Friday.
West Virginia Division of Highways snow removal and ice control crews were getting ready to deal with the wintry mix as well.
“We put our plan together, we have our people on standby and our trucks are ready to go,” said State Highway Engineer Alan Reed in a news release. “Whatever comes along, we load up and head out to take care of it.”
The West Virginia DOH and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday continued to ask motorists to stay off roads if possible through Friday morning.
“While this storm is not as severe as the 2009 ice storm, it is still very dangerous,” Beshear said Thursday in a news release. “Later today through Friday morning, roadways will be dangerous and temperatures will be very low. So avoid late work commutes today and avoid roadways if possible.”
Kentucky Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health are monitoring the situation from the center.
On Wednesday, Beshear declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the winter storm.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) “snow fighters” were clearing downed trees and treating roadways as the winter storm packing sleet and freezing rain moved across Kentucky, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. As the storm moved eastward, leaving ice-covered trees in its wake, crews equipped with chain saws encountered downed trees in Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins and Webster counties.
“Our highway crews will do everything possible to keep roadways passable, but we advise everyone who can do so to stay off the road,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in the release.
Uncertainty over the weather also prompted Cabell County Schools officials to decide Friday would be a remote learning day for students, after canceling all Thursday evening extracurricular events for the district.
The Cabell County Courthouse will be on a two-hour delay Friday morning, staff announced Thursday.
Area concerts were also postponed as a result of the predicted storm.
In Kentucky, the Paramount Arts Center rescheduled two weekend performances to dates in June. Wynonna Judd, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, will now perform June 24. Kansas, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, will now perform June 9.
All tickets purchased will automatically transfer to the new event date, according to the Paramount.
In West Virginia, country star Morgan Wallen’s Feb. 4 “Dangerous Tour” show at the Charleston Coliseum was rescheduled to Friday, April 15, as a result of weather.
According to the Charleston Coliseum, ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled show can receive a refund at point of purchase.