HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s city planners held an open house Thursday to seek input from residents as they continue to form the city’s next 10-year comprehensive plan.
Lack of affordable housing, defunding of libraries and parks, lack of economic development, Fourpole Creek flooding, and the unhoused were among concerns residents wrote on sticky notes during the event at the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Welcome Center at Heritage Station.
Huntington’s city planners are in the early to mid stages of Huntington’s 10-year comprehensive plan planning process. So far, the planning office staff conducted an online survey and recently completed a series of eight neighborhood meetings to gain the input needed for the plan.
Using cardboard displays, Thursday’s open house combined all the data city planners have collected so far and the feedback of community members on what they think needs to be prioritized in the following comprehensive plan.
One of the Huntington residents who came to the open house to share their vision and concerns for the city’s future was John Yeager, pastor of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, who expressed how vital flood control is.
“We suffered, and the whole Enslow Park neighborhood and the Southside suffered a year ago in May with the flooding, so I’m primarily focused on hoping to influence a solution to the flooding problem in that area,” Yeager said. “The church sits on almost two acres there, so we’re right in the heart of the floodplain. So that’s my primary focus, although I want to see Huntington continue to be a model for problem-solving across the United States as we have been for drug abuse and the influx of the rehab centers we have here for that problem and also just a community that comes together to solve problems which are sorely needed these days.”
Yeager says he and the church congregation felt disappointed because flooding in that area is still a problem.
“We had water coming in for seven days, and people lost everything,” Yeager said. “I’m hoping the problem won’t be forgotten, so I’m continuing to elevate that flooding issue.”
Through the city planning staff’s surveys and community meetings, they have found Huntington’s focus areas to be sustaining economic growth, public safety, preserving green space, revitalizing housing, improving streets and sidewalks, keeping downtown strong and making it stronger, and access to grocery stores and personal services.
“We want to be conscious of the fact that we don’t want to set goals that are so broad and unwielding that it’s hard to move the needle on,” said Bre Shell, planning director for the City of Huntington. “Maybe we didn’t quite get right in the first planning process. We may have been saying things like ‘revitalizing housing’ across the whole neighborhood and couldn’t say specifically what that looks like. And so we’re trying to be more specific when we say ‘revitalize housing,’ we mean we need to be investing in saving dilapidated structures, or we need to be tearing down things, or maybe there’s a number associated with that, or maybe there’s like kind of a more specific tangible goal that we can say.
“We need to be conscious of how we do something that has some availability to pivot within a 10-year window but also do it and check some things off and move towards like a goal.”
The open house highlighted priority projects where Huntington residents could place a yellow sticker on the projects they agree are necessary, or they could suggest projects. Neighborhood planning projects, parks, open spaces and trails, corridor planning and improvements, riverfront development, and economic development planning and strategy were the projects the groups have seen people want to focus on. Although Yeager wrote that he wished for the Fourpole Creek flood prevention project to be a priority, resident William Ferrell agrees with the priority projects.
“I agree with what I see there because the economic development, parks, riverfront, the neighborhoods, those are all important projects to me once we get funding and grants to fund them, but I think the development for the city as a whole is probably most important because if we don’t have people and businesses here, we’re not going to generate the tax dollars to do the community projects for the riverfront and things like that,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell was born and raised in Huntington but moved away when he got older. He says now that he’s back, he is concerned about Huntington’s economic development.
“I just think that Huntington economic development is lacking, and hopefully, I want to be encouraged that there’s going to be more economic development here so it catches up with what’s going on in larger cities, and hopefully, there will be more things here to attract businesses and people that want to come to help improve the economy here,” Ferrell said.
Shell says the planning staff have an estimated timeframe of around mid-2024 to get the comprehensive plan finished.
After the open house, the group plans to look back and review all the feedback received in the past few months to update the comprehensive plans, vision and goals. After they gather the information they have gotten so far, the group plans to have another online survey either before the holidays or early 2024 and one more community meeting in late 2023 or early 2024.
Shell says information on the next meeting and survey will be announced on their website, and anyone who misses the last survey, forum, or both can email planningdept@huntingtonwv.gov
Huntington’s last comprehensive plan, Plan2025, was completed in 2013. This update will plan for the next 10 years of population and employment changes through 2034. For more information and updates, visit https://www.cityofhuntington.com/residents/comprehensive-plan-update/