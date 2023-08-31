The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s city planners held an open house Thursday to seek input from residents as they continue to form the city’s next 10-year comprehensive plan.

Lack of affordable housing, defunding of libraries and parks, lack of economic development, Fourpole Creek flooding, and the unhoused were among concerns residents wrote on sticky notes during the event at the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Welcome Center at Heritage Station.

