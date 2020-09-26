HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will have a computer recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Recycling Center located at 1005 Virginia Ave. West in Huntington.
Old or unwanted computers and computer accessories can be dropped off during the event. Specific computer items and accessories that can be donated are monitors, speakers, computer mice, keyboards, laptops, tablets, power cords, computer towers, backup power supplies, hard drive/hardware, broken flat-screen monitors, and loose or broken computer parts.
For more information, call the recycling center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 304-525-7034.