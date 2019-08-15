HUNTINGTON - Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center's second Concert for a Cure will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m.
Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC tribute band and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute will perform. There will also be a variety of food trucks from the area, as well as beer and wine.
Concert for a Cure raises awareness and honors survivors of all forms of cancer, said Melanie Kerstetter of the St. Mary's Foundation. Kerstetter said an important aspect of Concert for a Cure, which she hopes attendees understand, is that all proceeds remain local.
"We are just coming together in solidarity for the concert in honor of all cancer survivors, and proceeds from the event will benefit both cancer centers at both hospitals," she said. "Because all the money stays local, we want (attendees) to come and join forces in helping us help each other. The money all stays local; it's all for our patients to have. It also helps, like if we have someone at St. Mary's that is underinsured or uninsured, if they need a mammogram, that pays for that. At Cabell, if someone needs a gas card to get to their treatment, it pays for that. There's so many things that it pays for locally, personally."
Tickets are $10 at the gate, and Kerstetter said additional donations will be accepted at the gate. Those interested in more information may call 304-526-8180.
The idea for Concert for a Cure stemmed from previous events benefiting cancer survivors, such as Colors for a Cure and PATH to the Cure.
"We used to have PATH to the Cure and Colors for a Cure, which is a 5K that we did," Kerstetter said. "But it grew so large it was kind of hard to maintain, and so we thought, 'Why not bring everybody together and have a big concert that everybody can celebrate our survivors and have money go right to the cancer centers?'"
Kerstetter said more than 3,000 people attended last year's Concert for a Cure, and she hopes even more attend this year. People are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs, but chairs can be rented at the park.
"Come on out and have a ball," Kerstetter said. "Bring your kids. It's a family event. Have some nice dinner, enjoy the music and have a great evening while supporting a great cause."