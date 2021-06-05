HUNTINGTON — Music could be heard throughout downtown Huntington on Friday evening during the latest installment of the 9th Street Live concert series.
The weekly concert series, which was organized following the successful initiative launched by the city of Huntington last summer with the temporary closing of part of 9th Street for outdoor dining for restaurants and bars during the peak of the pandemic, began May 21 and will continue through Labor Day weekend in September.
This week’s concert featured performances by pianist, songwriter and podcast host Brad Goodall and Charleston-based Marshall alumnus and rap artist Shelem.
The weekly concert series is hosted by Kindred Communications. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each Friday.