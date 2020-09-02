Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — Live music returned to Ironton on Tuesday.

A crowd of enthusiastic fans welcomed Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys to the stage as the Tuesday Night Concert Series, which is sponsored by Ironton aLive, resumed at the Ironton Farmers Market Square.

People attending the free concert were asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines requiring masks and social distancing.

The concert series is sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository and Gold Street Muffler and is produced by Studimo Productions, according to a release.

— The Herald-Dispatch

