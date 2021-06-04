The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Even a quick downpour couldn’t stop the return of the Pullman Concert Series in downtown Huntington on Thursday.

Despite a rainy start to the day and a brief shower later in the evening, the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series, presented by iHeartRadio, kicked off with music from Chase Jobe and El Dorodo.

The concerts, which are free and take place from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 9 at Pullman Square, feature vendors and food trucks in addition to the live music. This year’s lineup includes a variety of bands, and many of the acts are local or have local ties.

Next week will feature My Only Cab Ride on June 10, followed by Corduroy Brown and Jeremy McComb on June 17 and Carter Miller and Short & Company on June 24.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.