HUNTINGTON — Even a quick downpour couldn’t stop the return of the Pullman Concert Series in downtown Huntington on Thursday.
Despite a rainy start to the day and a brief shower later in the evening, the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series, presented by iHeartRadio, kicked off with music from Chase Jobe and El Dorodo.
The concerts, which are free and take place from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 9 at Pullman Square, feature vendors and food trucks in addition to the live music. This year’s lineup includes a variety of bands, and many of the acts are local or have local ties.
Next week will feature My Only Cab Ride on June 10, followed by Corduroy Brown and Jeremy McComb on June 17 and Carter Miller and Short & Company on June 24.