Pictured is a digital rendering of an outdoor classroom for Central City Elementary School. It is one of five planned outdoor learning spaces for elementary schools in Cabell County, which officials hope will be open by the start of next school year.
HUNTINGTON — Work will soon begin on five planned outdoor classroom spaces in Cabell County, district officials say.
The first step to making those planned spaces a reality happened Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education, where members approved $370,000 to be allocated toward concrete work for the classrooms.
Salt Rock, Culloden, Central City, Martha and Spring Hill elementary schools are in line for outdoor classrooms that school officials hope to have open by the start of the 2022-23 school year. Seventy-four thousand dollars will be used at each school and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said several bids were received for the concrete work but Keaton Construction LLC was the low bidder. Work will begin “as soon as possible,” he said.
In December, the school board approved the purchase order for furniture for each classroom that was bought through the same funding source, for a total of $427,917 divided between the schools.
Hardesty said they are well within the projected timeline to finish each of the five outdoor classrooms by summer and have them fully functional for the next school year.
In other business, the board recognized four teachers who completed their National Board Certification and two more who renewed their certification status. That brings the school district’s total to 50 National Board Certified teachers.
Guyandotte Elementary School Principal Mike Krenzel was given the Superintendent’s Superhero award for February, a monthly recognition for employees who go above and beyond to serve their school and students.
Seven surplus school buses were also approved to be sold at auction: two 2003 Blue Bird Transit buses, three 2009 Thomas Conventional buses and two 2010 Thomas Transit buses.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
