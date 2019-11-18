MILTON — A local congregation is celebrating finally having a church of their own after seven years of renting out space for services.
Members of the New Heights Church of Milton gathered Sunday to give back to the community, serving up more than 100 Thanksgiving dinners with turkey, pumpkin pie and all the fixings. Volunteers helped prepare the dinners at the American Legion Post 139 in Milton.
For years, the congregation has been meeting at a rented space inside Milton Pre-K. They finally decided to find a church of their own to keep from packing everything up once the sermons were over, said Will Basham, lead pastor. Still under renovation, the new church building is located at 33 North Main St., in Milton.
Recently, a group of congregation members formed an outreach committee, called a “benevolence network,” aimed at providing services and goods to those in need. Besides Sunday’s Thanksgiving dinner, the group hosted a clothing giveaway in October and intends to pass out jackets and host more dinners next month.
“We always strive to be a church that exists outside the walls of the building,” Basham said. “Our church has existed for seven years and we’ve never had a building until this year, so it kind of forced us to be. We want to continue to do things outside of ourselves because we believe that’s what the gospel leads us to do.”
Basham said congregation members are encouraged to take initiative and fill needs within the community. There are several members currently working together on projects that will benefit others.
“The cool thing about our church is it’s a very much a bottom-up effort instead of a top-down,” he said.
Sunday’s dinner was chosen because people sometimes struggle financially during the middle of the month, making it harder to have a complete meal, said church member Kayla Shaffer. Any leftover food from Sunday’s dinner was donated to shelters in the region, she said.
Church member Elizabeth Thompson helped organize the dinner, which mostly came as donations from area businesses and private citizens. The staff of the Skillet Restaurant in Milton volunteered to help prepare and pass out the food, which took about two full days of cooking to make, she said.
“It’s extremely important for us to give back to the community, especially because we see a lot of people struggling with addiction and with poverty,” Thompson said. “We want to show that a church is not the building, it’s the people. We can be a church anywhere.”
Congregation members will attend their first service at the new location this coming Sunday. There will be two Sunday services every week at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m.
