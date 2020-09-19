Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Congressional members offered their condolences soon after the news of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday night.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called Ginsburg “a voice for the voiceless.”

“After 27 years on our nation’s highest court and a lifetime fighting for the principles of democracy, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy,” Manchin said in a statement. “In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., echoed Manchin’s sentiments.

“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction,” Capito said in a statement. “Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come.”

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said Ginsburg would be remembered “for her perseverance and commitment to the ideals of justice and equality,” while Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, credited her with living a life full of accomplishments that “inspired many Americans along her way.”

