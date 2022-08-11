Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Ky., center, talks with SOLV Energy Associate Procurement Manager Tyler Avery, left, and Steel of West Virginia Vice President of Administration John O’Conner, right, during a solar event at the Greenup County Cooperative Extension office on Wednesday in Greenup, Ky.
WURTLAND, Ky. — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie visited Steel Ventures’ $23 million galvanizing plant in Wurtland, Kentucky, on Wednesday to learn about its partnership of supplying SOLV Energy with the steel piles used in solar energy projects.
“I consider myself the ‘greenest’ member of Congress,” Massie said.
Massie has a unique perspective regarding solar energy as his entire cattle farm is powered by solar energy using a system he designed and installed himself.
“I also drive an electric car,” he said.
Massie, a Republican, has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012.
Jason Rulen, galvanizing manager at the plant, said Steel Dynamics Inc., through its Steel Ventures Inc. subsidiary and other subsidiary plants, including Steel of West Virginia in Huntington, has once again proven that Appalachian companies can thrive in the new world of green energy.
“We built this galvanizing facility in 2017,” Rulen said. “The construction of this plant has provided employment to over 200 area production workers and processes the steel used for solar farms in 43 states in our country. The ability of the plant to provide over 200 good manufacturing jobs is critical in this part of the country, which has seen numerous plant closings.”
One of the company’s largest solar farm construction customers is SOLV Energy, which started in 2008 and is now the largest solar contractor in the country.
“We have already purchased over $100 million worth of steel piles from Steel of West Virginia and constructed solar farms that produce eight gigawatts of electricity, which is enough to power 2.8 million homes,” said Tyler Avery, assistant procurement manager with SOLV Energy.
Avery said the company wants the galvanized steel piles because they are more resistant to rust.
“Galvanized steel piles have been coated in zinc to make them corrosion resistant,” he said. “It offers excellent corrosion protection from the soil and weather.”
Massie, who sits on the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, said Congress can help steel companies.
“We can make sure they have the roads to get the stuff there and that the regulations are not too erroneous on the trucks,” Massie said. “I noticed they are bringing in scrap on the river and there are three locks and dams in this congressional district, so we have to keep those going. We have to make sure trucks have the appropriate weight limits so they can haul these things.”
Steel of West Virginia officials said the company is the largest recycler in West Virginia and its electric arc furnaces have one-eighth the total emissions, one-third the greenhouse gases and one-fourth of the energy usage of offshore blast furnaces.
“Our goal is to help to build a greener future,” Rulen said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
