Tina McComas, right, and Sherry Bleigh of Huntington, browse through the vendors on display together during the Don’t Tread on Us Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Newly formed organization Don’t Tread On Us hosted the first of what organization members hope to be an annual festival inviting community members to meet their local representatives.
Member Linda Childers described Don’t Tread On Us as a group of women who met just this year who are concerned about rights being taken away from individuals. Childers said Saturday’s festival was meant to be a family event with fun activities for kids, to teach local residents about community resources and inform individuals about how to voice their concerns with local representatives.
