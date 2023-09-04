The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prompted by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly limited the scope of the federal Clean Water Act, regulators have greatly narrowed protections for wetlands — areas where water covers soil and which help control floods and enhance water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Army on Tuesday issued a final rule to change the definition of “waters of the United States,” a move they made to conform to a May Supreme Court decision favoring a narrower test to determine whether the Clean Water Act applies to a wetland.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you