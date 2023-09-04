Prompted by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly limited the scope of the federal Clean Water Act, regulators have greatly narrowed protections for wetlands — areas where water covers soil and which help control floods and enhance water quality.
The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Army on Tuesday issued a final rule to change the definition of “waters of the United States,” a move they made to conform to a May Supreme Court decision favoring a narrower test to determine whether the Clean Water Act applies to a wetland.
The agencies removed what’s been known as the “significant nexus” test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected.
The Supreme Court decided in May not to defer to its past ruling that adjacent wetlands are covered by the Clean Water Act if they have a “significant nexus” to “traditional navigable waters” under the law and that wetlands are adjacent when they neighbor covered waters. Instead, the court went further in stripping away protection for wetlands.
The move Tuesday disappointed proponents of less-stringent wetlands oversight and environmental advocates who fear it will be a major blow to clean water.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s previous rule that took effect in March, responded to the new rule by saying the administration “continues to take an unserious approach to issuing a durable rule that provides stability to millions of Americans.”
Farmer, home builder and mining trade groups viewed the original Biden rule as burdensome federal overreach that made environmental compliance costly and cumbersome to ascertain.
Capito predicted in a news release the new definition likely would be rejected again in the courts.
The American Farm Bureau Foundation contended in a statement Tuesday that the new rule continues “government overreach.”
Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, a coldwater fishery and watershed protection nonprofit, called the new rule “a severe erosion of our nation’s 50-year commitment to clean water” in a news release Tuesday.
“We all live downstream, but apparently the Supreme Court doesn’t believe in gravity,” Wood said. “This will make our rivers and streams less fishable, swimmable, and drinkable.”
Groups committed to water restoration in West Virginia viewed the new rule as a sign federal and state lawmakers must take wetland protection into their own hands.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said West Virginia needs Congress to come up with “durable legislation” to address gaps left by the Supreme Court’s May decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency.
“It’s troubling to see severe narrowing of protected waterbodies under the Clean Water Act, which has made progress in working toward fishable, swimmable, drinkable waters for all,” Rosser said in an email. “Cutting back protections now risks undoing progress and harming the functioning of interconnected aquatic ecosystems that are so important in West Virginia.”
Keisha Sedlacek, federal affairs director at Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a Bay restoration nonprofit, noted states have the authority to adopt additional safeguards for wetlands.
“Unless Congress acts, it will be up to state lawmakers to make sure they are protected,” Sedlacek said in an email. “CBF urges them to do so as soon as possible.”
State and federal officials have estimated that wetlands comprise less than 1% of West Virginia’s land area, but they play a critical role in containing floodwater that overflows riverbanks, protect against erosion and filter waste. Officials have estimated that Tucker, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Randolph counties have the most wetland acreage.
Noting flash-flooding that devastated Eastern Kanawha County this week, Rosser said wetlands are critical to helping filter pollution and limiting flooding effects.
“As we saw again this week, West Virginia needs to leverage and preserve nature-based systems to help manage excessive rainfall,” Rosser said.
Vacated by two district courts and replaced by the first Biden rule, the Donald Trump-era rule covered adjacent wetlands separated from other jurisdictional waters by a natural berm, bank or dune and an artificial dike or similar structure if that structure permitted a direct hydrological surface connection to the water.
But the Supreme Court held in May’s ruling that an adjacent wetland is covered by the 51-year-old Clean Water Act only if the wetland “has a continuous surface connection with that water, making it difficult to determine where the ‘water’ ends and the ‘wetland’ begins.”
The court sided in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency with Michael and Chantell Sackett, who sued the EPA after the agency told them their backfilling a lot with dirt to construct a home violated the Clean Water Act, which prohibits discharging pollutants into federally protected water.
The EPA and Department of the Army revised the definition of “adjacent” in the rule issued Tuesday to mean “having a continuous surface connection.”
Still excluded from the definition of federally jurisdictional “waters of the United States” are prior converted cropland, waste treatment systems, ditches, artificially irrigated areas, artificial lakes or ponds, artificial reflecting pools or swimming pools, water-filled depressions and swales.
A federal judge had blocked the Biden administration’s rule that expanded the definition of waters and wetlands drawing federal protection, responding to a West Virginia-led court challenge.
The ruling blocked the Biden rule in West Virginia and 23 other Republican-led states that challenged the rule.
The ruling in the U.S. Court for the District of North Dakota builds on a separate court ruling in March that blocked the original Biden administration rule in Texas and Idaho, leaving roughly half of the country with that rule in place.