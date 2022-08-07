HUNTINGTON — Construction on the boat ramp that launches into the Guyandotte River is expected to be done this fall.
The work is projected to be substantially completed by the end of October, according to Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations at the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The DNR undertook a project to upgrade the boat ramp near the Ohio River at the mouth of the Guyandotte after it closed in May 2021.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Executive Director Kathy McKenna said the boat ramp and the parking area have been filled in to help mitigate flooding damages. She said the ramp has been moved to launch into the mainstem of the Ohio River instead of the Guyandotte River to allow for “self-cleaning” by using the current from the river to keep the silt from building up on the ramp.
Brown said moving the launch ramp will eliminate the need to dredge the launch and approach to the river. He also said the parking lot capacity has been increased by one-third and raised by approximately 5 feet to reduce the frequency of flood cleanup.
McKenna said the DNR told the park district that it expects this project will help mitigate around 70% of the flooding the site has experienced.
A wheelchair-accessible courtesy dock has also been added to improve boater access, and the restroom is being replaced with a fully accessible facility.
“This site needed repairs and upgrades to better serve the boating and angling public,” Brown said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. “In the recent past, the launch ramp needed to be dredged every other year, if not every year. Many potential boating and fishing days were lost at the site due to the need to clean mud and debris off the ramp and parking area following minor flooding events.”
Brown said having a facility that accommodates more users and that is open for recreation for more days of the year will make this facility more attractive overall and draw more boaters and anglers to the area who are looking to reconnect with the river.
According to Brown, construction for the facility began in October 2021, and the overall final costs have equaled approximately $3 million.
The site is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and leased to the park district for maintenance. McKenna said the park district is excited to finish the project and reopen the facility to the public.
“The WVDNR and our partners at the GHPRD, the City of Huntington and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hope to provide a modern boat launching and retrieving facility that allows for a safe and enjoyable experience for our citizens and visitors to the state,” Brown said.
According to a sign at the dock, further questions about the boat ramp can be directed to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District at 304-696-5954.
