20220418_hd_boatramp
Workers level the area as they continue a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources project to create a new boat launch ramp and parking area on April 19 in Guyandotte.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Construction on the boat ramp that launches into the Guyandotte River is expected to be done this fall.

The work is projected to be substantially completed by the end of October, according to Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations at the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

