HUNTINGTON — In four months of fundraising, one local family raised enough money for not just one Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State home, but two.
The Wright Family Build — a community fundraiser aiding the building and dedication of a Habitat for Humanity home in the name of Dean and Judy Wright — raised over $60,000 by May, with a goal of $50,000 to be used in the building of one home by the end of 2022.
“This has been an amazing partnership with the Wright family since Christmas when they chose to do this wonderful gift in honor of their parents,” Dayna Carter, resource development manager for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said. “I’ve never seen a group of people come together quicker and more passionately than this family has to raise money for our mission in such a loving, energetic, compassionate way.”
The Wright family and Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State hosted the first wall-raising ceremony for the two-home project Wednesday in the East Pea Ridge area. The first home will be built at 6815 River Lick Ave. for local veteran Gregory Cooper and will be partially funded by the Wright family’s fundraiser.
The walls for Cooper’s future home were constructed by Kentucky students of Wurtland Middle School’s shop class.
In September 2014, Habitat for Humanity implemented a Veterans Housing Initiative program to support the need for veteran housing.
“It’s an expectation in our family to give back to the community. … So this is just a gift for us to be a part of, and also a gift for us just to be able to invite others to come along on the journey,” Jana, one of the Wrights’ daughters, said. “Today is really not about our family. It’s about a wonderful man who has served our country.”
The Wright Family Build started with a 2021 Christmas present from Dean and Judy’s six children — Nika, Jana, Bradley, Mara, Wesley and Sara.
The children traditionally fund one present together for their family. Christmas presents for the parents have ranged from concert tickets to vacations.
During the 2021 holiday, the six children gave their parents a card and a small, white porcelain house that was lit up inside. The house represented the gift of a Habitat for Humanity home in their name.
Over the past four months, the family hosted dinners in local restaurants, a family treat sale, a cardio class and others — ultimately surpassing the original goal of $50,000.
The second home will be built in Wayne County for a mother of two daughters. The project is still in the early stages as funds have recently been approved for an additional home.
As a physician’s assistant at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Dean Wright said he has a heart for veterans.
“When it came up to talking about doing something for veterans, I was very, very happy that we were able to do it. I met Mr. Cooper for the first time here this evening, and I can’t think of a better man,” Wright said.
To follow the progress of the Wright Family Build project or to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/WrightFamilyBuild.