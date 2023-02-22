HUNTINGTON — Hal Greer Boulevard is now under construction, as work begins on the initial phases of a long-awaited renovation project.
As of Wednesday, the median lane and one northbound and one southbound lane of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington are closed for work that will include digging out the median to build planter boxes between 3rd and 7th avenues, breaking up pavement for a new paving base from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue, and digging out the median for planter boxes between 8th Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
These changes are to make the area more user-friendly for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists and to make the corridor more attractive.
The construction starts phase one of a complete overhaul of Hal Greer Boulevard. Phases one and two will renovate from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard, while phase three will renovate Washington Boulevard to Kinetic Drive.
In addition, the West Virginia Division of Highways said Wednesday work will begin on a temporary traffic signal at the entrance of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Drivers can expect a shift in the traffic pattern beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday at the hospital entrance as contractors begin work. The entrance to the hospital will remain accessible, but it may take several days to install the temporary signal, according to DOH.
Although crews are not always on site, Hal Greer Boulevard is now a permanent construction zone until the project is complete, DOH officials said, and motorists in the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
