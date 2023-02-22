The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Hal Greer Boulevard is now under construction, as work begins on the initial phases of a long-awaited renovation project.

As of Wednesday, the median lane and one northbound and one southbound lane of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington are closed for work that will include digging out the median to build planter boxes between 3rd and 7th avenues, breaking up pavement for a new paving base from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue, and digging out the median for planter boxes between 8th Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

