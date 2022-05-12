ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Construction has begun on a new senior center that will serve the eastern part of Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a bid by Mullins Construction Co. of Wheelersburg, Ohio, for the senior center adjacent to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. The bid was for $818,000, according to Chris Kline, administrative assistant for the board.
Officials hope to have the senior center open by Thanksgiving.
The building will have a kitchen and room to serve between 150 and 200 meals for senior citizen events. Part of the building also will be set aside for programs for Ohio University Southern, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.
Hayes was able to secure a $1 million grant several years ago in state funds for the senior center and Southern Campus programs in the Proctorville area.
Bill Dingus, executive director of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, said Mullins has done a number of projects for the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. “and they always do a good, quality job.”
The development corporation is working with the county on the project. In addition to building several buildings at The Point, a South Point industrial park, the construction firm built the new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area, Dingus said.
Construction of the one-story building could take six to eight months to complete, Hayes said.
