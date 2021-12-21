HUNTINGTON — A bid was awarded for the construction of a new field office for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
The County Commission approved a bid from PHJ LLC of Barboursville for the construction of a new Cabell County Sheriff Ona Field Office. The bid covers work on both the main building, which will be 60 feet by 100 feet with a full basement, and an adjacent garage, which will be 50 feet by 80 feet. The bid price was $1,435,245 and was unanimously approved.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said following the commission meeting that bids were opened two weeks ago. The new facility, which will be at the same site as the current one, will replace the field office that was built around 100 years ago as a juvenile detention center. The new field office will have amenities like more accessible parking, a workout room for deputies and a room for long-term evidence.
A key factor in the field office staying at that location was nearby Cabell Midland High School.
“We needed to stay close. We have a strong school presence,” the sheriff said. “I’ve got five deputies in the schools now and we have made a strong commitment to our kids and schools, and we needed to stay close to Cabell Midland.”
Employees will move out of the current building after Christmas. Demolition at the site is expected to begin in early January and construction completed by August or September of 2022, Zerkle said. In the interim, detectives will work out of a juvenile day report facility near the field office and road deputies will work out of the fire school and training building at the 4-H camp.
Zerkle said the Ona office will not collect taxes during the interim.
In other business during the meeting:
Commissioners adopted county precinct locations, proposed precinct changes and county executive committee districts. County Clerk Phyllis Smith said her office will mail precinct information to voters soon.
Commissioners met in executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss opioid litigation.
Randall T. Moore was unanimously reappointed to his position on the Tri-State Transit Authority Board.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya asked the other commissioners to review unsafe structure ordinances passed by other West Virginia counties. She plans to bring a similar ordinance to the commission in January. Sobonya discussed the possibility of the county considering ways to
