BARBOURSVILLE — Construction continues on the new branch library in Barboursville.
“Construction began in the fall of 2020 and we expect it to be completed sometime this year,” said Judy Rule, director of the Cabell County Public Library.
Rule said the project’s total cost is approximately $6.5 million.
E.P. Leach & Sons Inc., of Huntington, was chosen to build the new library branch.
“The construction contract alone is approximately $5.7 million,” she said.
After over 50 years of water-damage issues in the current building, the library is building a new 14,000- square-foot library space from the ground up, according to Rule.
Barboursville’s current library, located at 728 Main St., is the most visited branch in the county, but it doesn’t accommodate everyone who wants to use it, Rule said.
“The original Barboursville library was built in 1967, so having a new library there is long overdue,” she said.
Rule says the new building will offer residents space to study, large meeting rooms, and designated areas for children and adults.
The new library is located near the Barboursville Senior Center, Barboursville Elementary School and the railroad underpass on Central Avenue.
“It will be a great addition to the elementary school, since the students are just right across the street,” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. “I appreciate the council’s willingness and work to put the students first.”
The Barboursville branch is one of seven branch libraries serving Cabell County, according to Rule.