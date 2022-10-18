HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said work is well underway on a new fire station.
Construction on the fire station at 1950 9th Ave. is “going great,” Fuller said Monday. Work began after a groundbreaking ceremony at the site in June.
“We’re on time, on schedule and on budget and moving ahead exactly as was planned,” the chief said. He added meetings with fire department officials, the contractor, E.P. Leach & Sons, and the architect, Edward Tucker Associates, are held at the site weekly.
Firefighters should begin working in the station around or near July 1, 2023, Fuller said.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Steve Williams said the station’s location in the Fairfield neighborhood emphasized its economic importance. The station would not only provide fire protection, but it will be a building for the community.
“What it simply does is it makes a strong statement that a community building of such strategic importance is in the heart of the Fairfield neighborhood,” he said.
Fuller said at the ceremony that the site on the south side of the underpass gave a strategic advantage and added that Fairfield had a high number of structure fires and fatalities.
The new station will replace the University Fire Station near 6th Avenue and 20th Street, which was built in 1968. The construction cost is $4.9 million.
The city has also taken some steps to build a new fire station in Westmoreland. Fuller said Monday that site, which is in the 3200 block of Piedmont Road, has been cleared and the first phase of environmental work is completed. A groundbreaking ceremony for that site is anticipated in July 2023. The city is now looking for an architect for the project.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
