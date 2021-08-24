HUNTINGTON — A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Tuesday for a new medical office building on the campus of Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
Officials said the construction of the facility, which is located in an old parking lot adjacent to the parking garage, will begin this month, with an anticipated completion date of August 2024.
“From its inception, this facility’s intent and design have been to enhance patient access to the most frequently used outpatient services at Cabell Huntington Hospital,” said Tim Martin, chief operating officer at CHH. “It will feature a convenient drop-off area that opens into a welcoming lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows.”
The new, 75,000-square-foot facility will have five floors with two walkways — one from the parking garage and one to Marshall Health and the main hospital.
“Patients and visitors who park in the campus parking garage never need to go outside for their appointments,” Martin said. “The walkway connectors offer protection from the outside elements in a climate-controlled atmosphere.”
The new facility will house multiple services including physical therapy, neurology services, physician offices, mammography, laboratory and imaging services, just to name a few, Martin said.
“One complete floor of this facility will be dedicated to a brand-new, state-of-the-art endoscopy center,” he said.
According to the hospital’s Certificate of Need filed with the West Virginia Health Care Authority, neurosurgery space will increase by almost 50% and neurology space will more than double. The total square footage will increase by approximately 50% for ultrasound, mammography, X-ray and EKG, and square footage will more than double for echo, CT and MRI. In addition, outpatient and inpatient services will be handled in separate locations and outpatient services will not be interrupted by inpatient and emergency room patients.
Beth Hammers, executive officer for Marshall Health and chair of the Mountain Health Network’s board of directors, said the project will dramatically enhance the experience of patients.
“I am extremely excited about all the wonderful opportunities that this facility will offer our patients and our providers,” Hammers said. “This facility will bring expanded specialty care to our region that will benefit hundreds of thousands of patients.”
Cabell Huntington Hospital is a member of Mountain Health Network, which includes St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cabell Huntington Hospital is a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing, while St. Mary’s is a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Medical Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging.
“Mountain Health Network is a growing organization, and today’s groundbreaking is clear evidence of that,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, the president and chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network.
Yingling said the new building is part of the strategic vision for the organization.
“A strategic vision brings hope — hope for a difference in tomorrow,” he said. “Hope brings power in the present. The power is that we have the resources to build this building that will make a difference for those receiving care here in the future. This groundbreaking is an example of our vision and our commitment to providing quality care and improving the experience for all who come here.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the hospitals, combined with Marshall Health and all the other health care professionals and facilities, have transformed the city over the past few decades into a regional medical destination.
“This groundbreaking is another indication of the economic opportunities here and the economic healing that is taking place in Huntington,” Williams said.
Martin added that local companies are being used to design and construct the building. MIRC Construction Services LLC, based in Hurricane, West Virginia, will lead the project.
“We are pleased to support our local economy through hiring local contractors and subcontractors, such as MIRC and Ed Tucker Architects, based in Huntington,” Martin said. “This keeps local dollars local.”