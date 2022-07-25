Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, and Alex Jackson, of Wayne, attach siding to the building as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday in Westmoreland.
Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, raises up the lift alongside Alex Jackson, of Wayne, as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Westmoreland.
Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, and Alex Jackson, of Wayne, attach pieces of siding to the building as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Westmoreland.
Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, and Alex Jackson, of Wayne, attach siding to the building as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday in Westmoreland.
Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, raises up the lift alongside Alex Jackson, of Wayne, as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Westmoreland.
Charlie Moser, of Wayne, left, and Alex Jackson, of Wayne, attach pieces of siding to the building as employees with First Action Construction Services work on a project at Westmoreland Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Westmoreland.
HUNTINGTON — Construction workers with First Action Construction Services spent last week making repairs to the Westmoreland Baptist Church in Huntington.
Church Pastor Dr. C.J. Adkins said the workers were doing routine construction replacing gutters and fixtures along the older building after stormwater damage rotted wood, which caused some damage to the sanctuary.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.