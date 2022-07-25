The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Construction workers with First Action Construction Services spent last week making repairs to the Westmoreland Baptist Church in Huntington.

Church Pastor Dr. C.J. Adkins said the workers were doing routine construction replacing gutters and fixtures along the older building after stormwater damage rotted wood, which caused some damage to the sanctuary.

