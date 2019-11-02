HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Power crews plan to complete final transmission line work for the company’s Huntington Area Improvements Project in the next few weeks.
The last section of line work involves wire installation across 31st Street, along U.S. 60 and the Guyandotte River, the power company said in a news release.
Crews plan to use a helicopter to pull the wire from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10, depending on weather and other factors, the release said.
“Appalachian Power representatives plan to work with the West Virginia Division of Highways to maintain public safety during construction,” the release said.
Travelers can expect temporary lane closures on 31st Street and U.S. 60 during helicopter use. Flaggers plan to aid traffic flow to ensure the public’s safety.
Area customers and businesses should not experience a loss in power during the installation, the power company said.
In January, March and April, crews installed wire on new transmission facilities along 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue as part of the same project.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the wire pulls involve large spools on either end of the pull, and trucks and equipment in places where the line crosses roads to ensure public safety.
Appalachian Power’s Huntington Area Improvements Project is an approximately $25 million investment to relieve stress on the transmission system and reduce the likelihood of extended power outages.
Moye said currently much of downtown Huntington and the Marshall University campus is served by the East Huntington substation, which receives power at 138 kilovolts (kV) from the North Proctorville substation across the Ohio River.
“The Huntington Area project will bring a second 138kV source into the East Huntington substation from the West Virginia side, which will reduce the frequency and duration of transmission-related outages on the Marshall University campus and in downtown Huntington,” he said.
Transmission line construction started in fall 2018, and company officials expect to conclude project upgrades by the end of next year, according to the release.
More information about the Huntington Area project is available online at https://aeptransmission.com/westvirginia/Huntington/index.php.
