HUNTINGTON — As cases surge, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is revising its contact tracing plan in order to alert possible contacts of a positive case faster.
In just 10 days, 264 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Boyd County. Thirty-nine cases were reported Tuesday alone.
Contact tracers are unable to call all contacts as numbers drastically increase. Each positive case can come with upward of 10 or more contacts.
“With elevated numbers of positive cases, the major goals (of the Disease Investigation and Contact Tracing efforts) are to lessen the spread of COVID in the community by alerting positive cases and close contacts as quickly as possible,” a release from the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center reads. “Accomplishing the goals will require the assistance of the positive cases, contacts and the community at-large.”
The health department will continue to contact positive cases, explaining signs and symptoms, isolation and quarantine for the entire case family. The positive case will then be asked to create a list of those potentially exposed, with phone numbers. The health department encourages the person who is positive to notify all contacts, with urgency given to those at high risk. Contacts will be advised to quarantine for 14 days.
A phone number for a disease investigator will be provided to the patient in case there is a change in status.
“Once all positive COVID cases have been notified and contacts quarantined, disease investigators will reconnect with the positive case to complete a more thorough investigation,” the release reads. “Keep in mind, the reconnection with positive cases will be dependent on future positive case numbers and be several days.”
Statewide, 2,120 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, for a total of 124,646, and 14 new deaths, for a total of 1,590.
Cases also continue to surge in Ohio. The Lawrence County Health Department reported 49 new positive cases Tuesday, 10 of which are children. There are 410 active cases and the health department is monitoring 545 contacts.
Statewide, Ohio reported 6,503 new positive cases — a new daily high — for a total of 261,482. Twenty-three new deaths were reported, for a total of 5,547.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would have a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to address the “critical stage” Ohio has reached.
In West Virginia, 511 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, for a total of 29,316.
There were also 16 new deaths reported: a 96-year-old woman from Boone County, 75-year-old woman from Boone County, 92-year-old man from Wetzel County, 47-year-old man from Wetzel County, 79-year-old woman from Boone County, 65-year-old man from Preston County, 65-year-old man from Marshall County, 85-year-old man from Wetzel County, 79-year-old woman from Fayette County, 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, 81-year-old woman from Ohio County, 78-year-old man from Hancock County, 72-year-old woman from Raleigh County, 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County and 88-year-old woman from Summers County.
There have been 546 virus-related deaths in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166) and Wyoming (443).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 558 active cases Tuesday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 102 active cases.