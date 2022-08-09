HUNTINGTON — How long would it take you to eat three frozen pickle-flavored pops?
That was the challenge facing participants in the inaugural Pickle Pop-eating contest at Frios Gourmet Pops near Barboursville.
The brick-and-mortar shop hosted the contest Tuesday, with the grand prize going to Stacey Leep, who was the first person to finish three of the shop’s Pickle Pops.
The Pickle Pop is one of Frios’ seasonal flavors and is made with dill pickles and pickle juice. Other seasonal pops offered by the shop include everything from S’mores and Pumpkin Cheesecake to Christmas Tree Cake and Gingerbread.
As the winner of Tuesday’s contest, Leep received a Frios Fan Bundle worth more than $100.
According to its website, Frios Gourmet Pops are made with minimal ingredients and include gluten-free and vegan varieties. Frios is located at 5340 U.S. 60, Suite 110, in Huntington.
