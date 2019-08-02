HUNTINGTON - The case against four men previously convicted of murdering Deanna Crawford more than a decade ago in Cabell County will remain at a standstill to give one of the men a chance to appeal a judge's previous ruling.
Philip Barnett, his brother Nathaniel, Justin Black and Brian Emerson Dement were convicted in the 2002 murder of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford, largely because of a twice-recanted confession given to police by Dement. The brothers' convictions were later overturned on appeal and they later entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury would bring.
The case against the Barnetts and Black was again tossed out earlier this year by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after DNA evidence tested at the men's request within the past few years implicated an Ohio man as being at the murder scene instead. Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson denied Dement a new trial because he had not maintained his innocence and said he could seek relief from the West Virginia Supreme Court.
A hearing was held Thursday to discuss the next steps in the case - including whether the men would face another murder trial or if the charges would be dropped - at which time Ferguson said he was going to continue all cases without a return date to give Dement's attorneys time to appeal Ferguson's previous ruling to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Ferguson said it could be until spring before the court makes a ruling in the case. The Barnetts' and Black's attorneys objected to Ferguson's decision and said they felt those three cases could move forward without Dement.
In a voice message left with The Herald-Dispatch Wednesday, Crawford's mother said she still believes in the men's guilt and said testimony other than Dement's had placed the men in a vehicle with her daughter the last time she was seen. She said the DNA could have been brought to the scene on her daughter, which would explain how it got there. A return phone number was not left with the voicemail.
The Barnetts and Black remain out of prison on bond, while Dement is incarcerated in a West Virginia prison.
Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.