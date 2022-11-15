HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has approved contracts for the new Davis Creek Elementary School, with construction set to begin as soon as next month.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the board approved a contract with Swope Construction, and Cabell County Superintendent of Schools Ryan Saxe said he is excited to get moving on the first of four new schools in the district.
“I think that this is an example of how this school district continues to move forward in making sure that our learning environments are top notch and that they are conducive to what students need most,” he said. “And being able to provide a brand-new building to the community of Davis Creek is something we're very excited to be able to accomplish.”
The project is budgeted for $14,402,000. Of that, $82,000 is for the district’s addition of a retractable stage in the new school gym.
The school will be built at 1400 Riverview Drive near Barboursville, a few miles from the current Davis Creek Road location.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said now that the contract has been awarded, there could be a groundbreaking ceremony as soon as early December.
As crews get started, Hardesty said they will start outlining exactly where the school will be on the property and work will be done to build the foundation before community members see progress.
“It will be months before you see things coming up out of the ground, but the first thing we're going to do is dig into the ground,” he said. “It'll just take a while.”
The funding for the new school comes from a $111 million budget for multiple district projects that includes the $87.5 million school construction bond, which was approved by voters in August 2020, along with funds from the Cabell County Board of Education and the School Building Authority.
Renderings previously provided by Edward Tucker Architects Inc. show two classrooms each for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes would be 900 cubic feet, and the upper-level classrooms will be 725 cubic feet. The plans include an arts and music class, a gym and an extra media lab that can be used for additional classes.
Outside, an outdoor classroom space, staff and extra parking, and a separate parent pickup loop from the bus loading and unloading area are included in the project. While a new playground is not included in the plans, Saxe said current Davis Creek Elementary staff are working to get playground equipment they want for the new school.
In other business, the board ratified the unpaid suspension of Julie Bybee beginning Oct. 10 and terminated her contract with Cabell County Schools. Bybee was an aide at Huntington High School. The board does not comment on personnel items such as causes for suspension or termination.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
