The Robert C. Byrd Bridge connecting downtown Huntington with Chesapeake, Ohio, opened to traffic the afternoon of Nov. 4, 1994. The bridge will be cleaned and painted starting in the spring, the West Virginia Department of Highways announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington spans the Ohio River to connect 6th Street in Huntington with Ohio 7. It was built in 1994.
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (WV 527), commonly referred to as the 6th Street Bridge, in Huntington will be cleaned and painted after a contract was awarded, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
KMX Painting Inc. was awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the bridge, which spans the Ohio River to connect 6th Street in Huntington with Ohio 7.
The Division of Highways said the bridge will be painted dark green. Cleaning and painting the four-lane span is expected to take about 270 days. The project is expected to begin this spring, but because contractors can only paint from April through October, the contract is expected to last into 2024, officials said.
Painting and cleaning will require periodic lane closures, and it could result in some people changing their travel habits. The bridge is frequently used by pedestrians. Some people who live in Chesapeake, Ohio, walk across the bridge to work in downtown Huntington and others who catch a bus there could be inconvenienced. However, because the bridge is four lanes wide, the Division of Highways said it expects a minimum impact on the traveling public.
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge opened to traffic in November 1994. Its paint has faded, and the once-green bridge now has patches of yellow on its surface.
