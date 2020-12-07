HUNTINGTON — A new contract is in the works for Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
Board of Education members met in executive session Monday afternoon in what is likely the first of several work sessions to discuss a new contract for Saxe, whose four-year contract expires June 30, 2021.
If a new contract is signed, it would be Saxe's second contract with Cabell County Schools after initially signing in 2017. Topics discussed in executive session were expected to focus on items including, but not limited to, length of contract and salary.
In the final year of his contract, Saxe was scheduled to make $147,000 in the 2020-21 academic year, making him the ninth-highest paid county superintendent in the state. The highest-paid county superintendent in West Virginia is in Berkeley County with a salary of $202,950, according to data on the West Virginia Department of Education website.
No contract is expected to come before board members for approval until next month at the earliest, and it could not be signed until the existing contract expires.
The following county superintendent contracts will also expire on June 30, 2021: Brooke, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Ritchie, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood.
Saxe, who has served as Cabell County superintendent since July 1, 2017, was formerly the executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County in Bradenton, Florida. From 2012-14 he worked as an administrator with the West Virginia Department of Education. He is also a Cabell County Schools alumnus.