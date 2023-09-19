HUNTINGTON — A contract for the new Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers is among the items listed on the Sept. 19 Board of Education meeting agenda.
The board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the board approved a contract with Neighborgall Construction at a cost of $48,215,000 from the district’s bond proceeds and general current expense fund.
The Woody Williams Center would be housed in the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. It is expected to take approximately two years to complete.
The board will discuss a contract with Mountain State ESC to provide three clerk of the works positions not to exceed $378,893 annually. The funding for the positions would come from the bond proceeds, the district’s Permanent Improvement Fund and School Building Authority funding.
The agenda states the board will discuss, and potentially approve, Saxe’s superintendent goals for the 2023-24 school year, but those goals are not listed in or attached to the agenda.
The board will also discuss receiving additional funds from a settlement with Juul Labs. The amount of additional funds is not listed in the agenda, but the board previously approved a settlement in April for $296,846.77.
During special celebrations, the board will recognize former Communications Director Jedd Flowers as the September Superintendent Superhero. Flowers recently started as executive director of the United Way of the River Cities after serving Cabell County Schools for 23 years.
The Marshall University women’s soccer team will also be recognized for its partnership with the school district visiting elementary schools to offer encouragement to students starting out the day. The team was set to be recognized during the Sept. 7 meeting, but due to a scheduling conflict, the recognition was moved to the Sept. 19 meeting.
Barboursville Walmart staff, community member Terri Young and some Cabell County Schools staff will also be recognized for organizing and helping execute a Stuff the Bus back-to-school event in August. The agenda states school staff manned the doors of Barboursville Walmart and shared school supplies wish lists with patrons.
The agenda states thanks to those who contributed and Barboursville Walmart, the district received thousands of dollars in school supplies and nearly $800 in cash in donations.
A full meeting agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.