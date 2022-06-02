CHARLESTON — A formal groundbreaking for the new Interstate 64 interchange at Culloden will be scheduled now that the construction contract has been awarded.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said this week it has awarded the contract to Triton Construction Inc., which bid $32,346,000.
The new interchange will connect U.S. 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton, opening up economic development in the area, improving safety and eliminating a lengthy commute to I-64 for area residents, officials said. The new road, just west of the Putnam/Cabell county line, will be about two-thirds of a mile long and will require construction of a new bridge.
“When the WVDOH awards a construction contract, behind-the-scenes work such as right of way acquisition, utility relocations and permitting typically begins,” a news release issued by the DOH said. “These steps are not visible to the public, but they are necessary to keep the project moving smoothly and to minimize any impact to traffic once work zones are in place.”
Officials said rights of way have already been obtained for the interchange project, but a total of eight utilities, including power lines, telephone lines, cable, oil, gas, water and sewer lines, will need to be relocated for the project.
“Utility companies are scheduled to relocate their lines between June and December 2022,” the release stated. “As construction begins in the area, WVDOH will keep the public updated on when they can expect to see work zones.”
“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, DOH chief engineer of construction.
The anticipated completion date of the project is fall of 2026.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
