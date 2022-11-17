The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Contracts for Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School athletic fields were approved during Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting, and work could begin in the near future.

The Board of Education approved a contract with Riverside Sod Farms for new sod, or grass that is raised on a farm, at both Cabell Midland’s and Huntington’s soccer fields for $185,000 each.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

