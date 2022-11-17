HUNTINGTON — Contracts for Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School athletic fields were approved during Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting, and work could begin in the near future.
The Board of Education approved a contract with Riverside Sod Farms for new sod, or grass that is raised on a farm, at both Cabell Midland’s and Huntington’s soccer fields for $185,000 each.
A contract with The Motz Group was also approved for new turf at Huntington High’s baseball infield for $210,000.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he’s excited to see the projects moving forward and happy to see the soccer field projects cost less than originally expected. He also said while the projects are big, it is routine maintenance for high school athletic fields.
“A lot of this is just — when it comes to what’s going on with the soccer field — it’s just general maintenance, and it just happens to cost a lot of money,” he said. “One of the things that we really pride ourselves (on) in our school district is we maintain our facilities. We don’t allow them to get to the point where they can’t be used or have to be condemned or anything like that.”
Moving forward, companies may have to work around weather to complete the jobs.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said for the soccer fields, killing and removing remaining grass can be done at any time, but leveling the field and filling in the new sod would need dry weather.
“My guess is that if we reach a patch where it’s dry, for that seven days that they need dry weather, you will see (Riverside Sod Farms) going in pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s hard to tell because of the weather. But the problem is, if we don’t get it done usually by the end of November, it’s hard to get it done in January or February because the ground doesn’t dry out.”
Cabell Midland High School Athletic Director Chris Parsons said crews will remove remaining grass, add a 1% grade on the field from the center out, insert drains and then install the new sod.
Parsons also said while the Board of Education is still working out contracts for the baseball and softball fields at Cabell Midland, he is happy with how quickly plans are moving forward with all fields.
“It’s a good thing because it just shows the Board of Education, they care about these kids and they want to get it going,” he said. “Normally stuff like this takes a lot more time, so I’m pleasantly pleased for this to happen for our kids.”
Huntington High School Athletic Director Bruce Senior could not be reached for comment on the soccer or baseball field projects by press time Wednesday.
The funds for the projects are the result of the Board of Education’s decision to add both schools’ soccer, baseball and softball field maintenance repairs to the district’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, which was approved during the Oct. 18 board meeting.
The board approved funding $200,000 of the baseball and softball field repairs and required the schools to come up with additional funds needed. The additional $10,000 for Huntington High’s new baseball turf was funded by the HHS Athletic Boosters.
During the Oct. 18 meeting, the board approved fully financing sod for both soccer fields, as athletes have been injured on at least one school field.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
