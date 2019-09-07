HUNTINGTON — A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Huntington early Friday morning.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday on a call of a shooting.
Police found a female clerk at the gas station's convenience store had been shot after two armed and masked individuals entered the store to rob the business.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
"It is an active investigation. Our detectives are working diligently to review video footage and follow leads in the case," Dial said.
Because of its close proximity to Marshall University, an alert was sent to students shortly after the shooting was reported.