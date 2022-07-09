HUNTINGTON — City leaders will discuss a long list of business items Monday.
Huntington City Council members are expected to vote on an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy for minors in the city. The resolution was first read during the previous meeting and has been reviewed by the council’s Diversity Committee.
The proposal would prohibit the discredited practice of conversion therapy, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender expression or gender identity and targets members of the LGBTQ+ community. Leading medical and mental health organizations have spoken against conversion therapy. Charleston, Wheeling and Morgantown have passed similar resolutions.
Another ordinance regarding rules about the Huntington floodwall is also up for a second reading, but changes to the ordinance are expected to be proposed Monday in order to add language that would protect people without housing from possible fines or jail time. Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling previously told The Herald-Dispatch that the intention behind the changes are to not penalize people who are homeless.
A third ordinance up for a second reading would amend the Planning and Zoning Code regarding signs within the city. The rules would be updated to reflect a ruling by the Supreme Court that local sign laws should take a content-neutral approach and with new styles that have become popular in recent years.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include several resolutions. One would authorize a contract for holiday decorations at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. The lone bidder was Artistic Holiday Designs of Cape Coral, Florida, for $299,772.26. The Administration and Finance Committee reviewed this item.
City Council members will consider a resolution for the commitment of project funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne HOME Investment Trust Fund. The Economic and Community Development Committee reviewed the resolution. The resolution authorizes $56,463.82, $55,723.82 and $60,726 for three projects to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
The program serves Huntington, Cabell and Wayne counties, but the city administers the program on behalf of the other local governments.
Another resolution would approve an annual action plan that includes allocations of Community Block Development Grant funds for the federal fiscal year beginning in October. The Economic and Community Development Committee also reviewed this. Three local organizations applied for funds this year. Some dollars can also support programs such as Project Shine, which rehabilitates homes in the city.
Other resolutions would approve the appointments of Stephanie H. Vlahos Bryant and Ursulette Huntley Ward to the Huntington Planning Commission and the reappointments of Jacqueline Proctor, Dan Earl and Sherry Houck to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at City Hall. A work session will begin at 7 p.m.