IRONTON — A convicted Ironton felon who admitted driving drunk with one of his children in the car and then hiding several guns ended up getting put on community control sanctions even though the Prosecutor’s Office recommended a three-year prison sentence in the case.
Nathan Tyson, 40, of Private Drive 867, Ironton, earlier pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. Tyson has a prior drug conviction, according to authorities. A charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Tyson also admitted driving under the influence and crashing his wife’s car with one of their children in the car on a January day earlier this year.
After the crash, Tyson took several guns belonging to his wife from the vehicle and hid them behind a guardrail. The loaded handguns were recovered by authorities.
Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecuting attorney, recommended a three-year prison sentence in the case. J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer, argued for probation.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard chose instead to place Tyson on community service for four years. Tyson’s wife said her husband has been doing well at treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and has a full-time job at Engines Inc. in South Point.
“I would like him to continue his recovery,” she said.
If Tyson were sent to prison, she said, she and their three children would be homeless.
Tyson said he had been two years clean when he picked up a bottle that January day and drove drunk.
Ballard said his one problem with sentencing Tyson was seeing four people being homeless.
“I think you’re worthy of a chance,” Ballard said.
He ordered Tyson to continue treatment and continue to work. Ballard fined Tyson $375 and ordered the handguns confiscated.
In an unrelated case, John Murrell, 57, of Private Drive 1281, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would send him to prison for six years. He is charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. The maximum sentence in the case is nine to 13 years in prison, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor.
Judge Christen Finley set a pretrial in the case for Nov. 3.
In other cases:
- Christopher B. Thompson, 47, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, denied violating community control sanctions. He could be sentenced up to three years in prison in the case. He was placed on probation earlier after pleading guilty in a drug case.
While on sanctions, authorities said he failed drug screens and failed to report, didn’t pay supervisory fees or do any of the 400 hours of community service as he had been required. Finley set the case for trial Nov. 3.
Lois Yates, 31, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Ballard set a $50,000 recognizance bond in the case.