HUNTINGTON – United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced a Michigan man in a federal drug crime on Monday.
Brandon "Louie" Lamarr McCauley, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
McCauley had been previously convicted in Cabell County in a 2016 fatal shooting. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January 2019 for the Feb. 4, 2016, murder of 57-year-old Lawrence Sykes. McCauley was later released from prison on parole.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by McCauley on May 12, 2022, on 5th Avenue.
During the traffic stop, officers found approximately 62 grams of suspected heroin that was divided into multiple bags for distribution.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
McCauley admitted to possessing drug as well as aiding and abetting another individual in the distribution of 2.6 grams of heroin on 6th Street on the same day.
