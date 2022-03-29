HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court will hear arguments in May from an attorney who says a Huntington man was unfairly convicted of murder and malicious wounding by a tainted jury.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 29, was found guilty at a trial in October 2020 of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting death of Aaron William Black, 20, and the wounding of his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black’s Williams Avenue apartment.
Sheffield was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell Jr. to life for the murder charge, as well as an additional two to 10 years for the malicious wounding and five years for the firearm charge.
However, Sheffield appealed his conviction to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, stating he was not given a fair chance after a juror held a conversation with a witness for the state before she was dismissed in the middle of deliberations.
An alternate juror who had been dismissed before deliberations began was brought back to replace the dismissed juror. In trials, judges typically pick 13 or more jurors to fill 12 seats, so there will be an alternative selection in case a juror has to be dismissed.
On the fifth day of Sheffield’s 2020 trial, the sole alternate juror was dismissed before the jury started deliberations, as typically happens.
However, an hour after deliberations started, discussions ceased and each juror was called to the judge’s chambers and interviewed individually. Farrell sought information if any had spoken to witnesses in the days leading up to deliberations.
Every juror indicated they had not and the defense asked for a mistrial. The judge ordered his bailiff to review surveillance footage of the day in question.
The next day the bailiff told the judge he found proof a juror had spoken to a state’s witness, the owner of a taxi service in the Tri-State area.
The juror was brought into the judge’s chambers, and — after reviewing footage — stated they remembered having the conversation, but didn’t know they weren’t allowed to talk to the taxi service owner, despite the court clearly asking if they had spoken to any witnesses. The juror said they had not understood the line of questioning.
Farrell ordered the juror to be excused and the alternate juror to be brought back to fill the dismissed juror’s place. The alternative juror’s notes had been destroyed after she was relieved of her duties, but she said she thought she could still participate as a fair and impartial juror.
In the end, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all three counts and later recommended no mercy be granted to the defendant.
In his arguments, Robert Evans, the appellate attorney for Sheffield, said the convictions came after a violation of Sheffield’s fundamental rights under the United States and West Virginia constitutions because of the juror’s conversation and later dismissal.
In asking for oral arguments, the attorney said the Supreme Court has never addressed the issue of re-impaneling a discharged alternative juror and argued the West Virginia Rules of Criminal Procedures does not permit such to happen.
The attorney said the court failed to ask the alternate juror if she had investigated the case by conducting internet searches or reading a newspaper before allowing her to deliberate. The court also never asked the jurors if they could disregard previous deliberations and restart with the new juror. The juror was also never sworn back in as a juror on the record, he said.
Scott E. Johnson, who responded to the appeal on behalf of the state of West Virginia, said Sheffield was given the option to either continue with the 11 jurors, or bring back the alternative juror to make it the full 12. Sheffield’s attorney said they would prefer a 12th juror but did not waive the request for a mistrial.
Johnson said recalling the juror was harmless because the judge made “painstaking efforts” to minimize the potential prejudice to the defendant. Bringing back the alternative juror was not enough to reverse the results of the trial, he argued.
Sheffield’s trial attorney also did not object to the alternate juror being re-seated without being re-sworn in, so any argument on that claim was already waived, he said. He added she had been sworn in prior to her dismissal and understood the seriousness of the task at hand.
Johnson also argued Farrell had told the jurors to set aside and disregard past deliberations.
The court will hear arguments in the case at 10 a.m. May 3 in Charleston.