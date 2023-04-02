The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County circuit judge who said in 2016 he wanted to give a longer sentence to a man with more than two decades of sex crime convictions was able to do just that last week.

Charles Edward Woods Sr., 61, of Charleston, was sentenced on March 28 to return to prison for violating terms of his 50-year supervised release.

