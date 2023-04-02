HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County circuit judge who said in 2016 he wanted to give a longer sentence to a man with more than two decades of sex crime convictions was able to do just that last week.
Charles Edward Woods Sr., 61, of Charleston, was sentenced on March 28 to return to prison for violating terms of his 50-year supervised release.
Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Woods to 25 years in prison for his multiple violations.
“Sir, you are a sex offender. You’re a rapist,” Farrell said to Woods in March 2016 after his January 2016 Kennedy plea. “Your record is terrible, and I wish you were getting a lot more time than you are getting. You should never be released, but apparently (you will be).”
Woods was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse after he offered a saleswoman a ride home on Oct. 5, 2014. The two stopped at an address in the 1500 block of Kessler Avenue to get his wallet, but Woods assaulted her once they were inside.
Woods fled the home when police were alerted by neighbors who heard the victim’s screams, according to Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal. Woods initially denied the incident, then eventually confessed but indicated the encounter was consensual.
Farrell sentenced Woods to a prison term of two to 10 years, plus the maximum of 50 years supervision at that time. Woods first day of supervised release was Sept. 22, 2020.
According to the petition to revoke Woods’ supervised release, Charleston police have arrested Woods on at least six occasions of prostitution charges since October 2021.
West Virginia State Police also charged Woods with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender in March 2023.
“I can take a polygraph test, sir. (It will) say I’ve never picked up a prostitute since I’ve been out,” Woods said. “I’ve worked every day, ain’t missed a day’s work.”
During the Tuesday hearing, Neal said Woods was a danger to society.
“(Woods) seems to be engaging in the same behavior and what ends up happening is he then assaults these females — sexually assaults them,” Neal told Farrell.
Farrell told Woods in 2016 that he would be going to prison if he violated his supervised release.
“If you violate any terms or conditions, this court or a subsequent court can put you in prison for the remainder of that 50-year sentence,” Farrell said in 2016. “I’ll tell you, if I am the judge and you violate this, you will be going back to prison. I am just telling you that up front.”
The files
Neal listed the multiple supervised release violations in the motion filed in Cabell County Circuit Court.
The most recent charges include the two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, but the violation list goes back to almost two years earlier.
Charleston police charged Woods with multiple charges of solicitation of a prostitute on Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in 2021, March 17 and Aug. 16 in 2022, and Jan. 25 in 2023. A charge on Dec. 4, 2021, was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
On Feb. 21, 2023, Charleston police charged Woods with house of ill fame and assignation in a pending case of continuous solicitation of a prostitute.
Woods has plead guilty to three of the felony sex offenses.
The file also stated Woods failed to notify his probation officer in 24 hours regarding the seven occasions he was in contact with law enforcement — a requirement of supervised release.
“His modus operandi includes picking up prostitutes and/or attempting to kidnap adult women to rape and inflict pain on,” the motion filed by Neal stated. “Mr. Woods has a very long history of this behavior and since beginning supervised release, has once again began displaying deviant sexual behavior.”
Decades of sexual abuse
During 2001-02, Woods was suspected in a dozen rapes throughout the Kanawha Valley and Cabell County. In 2002, he was named in a 16-count indictment in Kanawha County accusing him of sexually assaulting four women.
Woods pleaded to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual assault in those cases. Woods was sentenced in July 2002 to serve one to five years in prison on each of the three counts.
In August 2002, in Cabell County, Woods entered a Kennedy plea to second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to 10 to 25 years. A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt.
Woods was discharged from the state’s prison system on Oct. 11, 2013, in those cases. He was not subjected to supervised release because his conviction came before it was mandated.