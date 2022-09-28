HUNTINGTON — A homeless man was sentenced Monday for possession of child pornography and a violation of supervised release.
James Gipson, 59, was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison, to be followed by a lifetime on supervised release.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, court documents and statements stated that on April 25, 2020, Gipson was looking at child pornography on his laptop.
At the time, Gipson was living in a Charleston homeless facility when staff saw what Gipson was watching.
The staff reported the incident to police who recovered the laptop with more than 300 images depicting child pornography.
Gipson admitted that the laptop was his and “he knew he should not have possessed it,” according to information from the U.S. District Court.
Gipson was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
On March 5, 2012, Gipson was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and placed on lifetime supervised release.
Monday’s sentencing includes one year and two months of his prior lifetime supervised release violation.
