The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 4.tif
Buy Now

HUNTINGTON — A man who received a three- to 15-year prison sentence in 2015 for his guilty plea of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a teenage girl was released from extended supervision.

A motion for release from extended supervision of 49-year-old Christopher Allen Craddock was made last year, but Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles told defense attorney Annelie Stallings to wait another year.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you