A motion for release from extended supervision of 49-year-old Christopher Allen Craddock was made last year, but Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles told defense attorney Annelie Stallings to wait another year.
Craddock was initially indicted in May 2015 on four counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Craddock pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of sexual abuse in admitting sexual contact of a 14-year-old girl on July 21, 2014.
The newest Cabell County assistant prosecutor, Jonathan Sweeney, met with Chiles and Stallings on Wednesday. Chiles approved the motion due to good reports in supervised release.
Sweeney did not object to the motion, but Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal informed Chiles that she did not think the motion should be granted.
“My argument was based upon the underlying crimes — the fact he plead to five counts of first-degree abuse. We sent him to prison and he’s only been out three, four years,” Neal said.
According to the file in criminal court, Chiles approved Craddock of intensive supervision on Dec. 20, 2019. The order filed in May 2015 — the same month of his guilty plea — instructed Craddock would have 25 years of supervised release.
Chiles said Craddock must still register as a sex offender.
